Ranby House Year 3 and 4 pupils performed The Red Slippers, loosely based on an Egyptian fairy tale, written by the school’s Drama teacher, Victoria Evans.

“All too often schools are putting performing arts on the backburner,” Victoria says. “I wanted to ensure that the children were part of a project which encouraged their creative expression. Not only does it build their confidence, but it is also great for their physical and mental health. Through this project, I saw the shyest of children shine, with some future producers and actors certainly in the mix.”

The Red Slippers premiered on March 16.

Ranby House Year 3 and 4 pupils on stage

The score and track list was written and produced by the school’s music lead and the production was directed by teachers Miss Mason and Miss Harvey.

Headmaster, David Thorpe said: “It is a very proud moment for a Head to watch an entire audience thoroughly enjoy a school production that has been completely put-together in-house. A huge thank you to the talented staff who willingly wrote the entire production including creating all music and lyrics for pupils in Year 3 and 4 to perform.