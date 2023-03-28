Retford school pupils perform Egyptian fairytale
Pupils at a Retford school enjoyed treading the boards as they performed an Egyptian fairytale.
Ranby House Year 3 and 4 pupils performed The Red Slippers, loosely based on an Egyptian fairy tale, written by the school’s Drama teacher, Victoria Evans.
“All too often schools are putting performing arts on the backburner,” Victoria says. “I wanted to ensure that the children were part of a project which encouraged their creative expression. Not only does it build their confidence, but it is also great for their physical and mental health. Through this project, I saw the shyest of children shine, with some future producers and actors certainly in the mix.”
The Red Slippers premiered on March 16.
The score and track list was written and produced by the school’s music lead and the production was directed by teachers Miss Mason and Miss Harvey.
Headmaster, David Thorpe said: “It is a very proud moment for a Head to watch an entire audience thoroughly enjoy a school production that has been completely put-together in-house. A huge thank you to the talented staff who willingly wrote the entire production including creating all music and lyrics for pupils in Year 3 and 4 to perform.
"The children were amazing, all carefully coached by their teachers and supporting one another to feel confident to perform in front of a large audience. From delivering simple one-liners, to standing up and singing a solo, every child played their part fantastically. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this World Premiere of Ranby’s The Red Slippers such an amazing experience for all our children and those fortunate enough to see it.”