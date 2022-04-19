Pupils at a Worksop school achieve success at a music festival

Students at Outwood Academy Portland, in Netherton Road, were celebrating finishing first in 23 categories, as well as a handful of second and third place finishes at the Worksop Music and Drama Festival.

Originally called The North Notts Music Competitions, the Worksop Music and Drama Festival was founded in 1904 and takes place every year.

The festival sees talented performers take part in a variety of categories, ranging from string and pianos to drama and plays, and solo vocal and groups to guitarists and bands.

Matthew Fullelove.

The school’s head of expressive arts, Sally Nelson-Fish, said: “Mrs Pilsworth and I are so proud of our students.

"They are exceptionally talented young people who work very hard on their skills and this incredible set of first place finishes at the Worksop Music Festival is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

“At Outwood, we believe in putting students first to fully support them to fulfill their potential and for us, this is a commitment that goes beyond the classroom.

"We will continue to do all we can to help these wonderful young people to further progress in their musical development.”

Mary Linacre.

This year, the festival took place over two weekends with a different focus for each day.

On the first weekend it was woodwind and brass in the spotlight followed by piano and strings.

Outwood Academy Portland students achieved a total of 12 first place finishes over the first weekend, split evenly across both days.

Sophie Tyrell and Diane Wong.

The second weekend saw the success continue as the talented students won 11 classes, with an incredible seven first places secured on the vocals day.

On the schools’ day, Outwood Academy Portland won four categories including distinctions for both choir and concert band.

A stand out performer was Matthew Fullelove, who came first in four categories across the first weekend.

Matthew, who is in Year 13, said: “I was really pleased with how I performed. It is such a great event with so many amazing musicians all playing.”

Isabelle Murray and Ewan Tucker.

The other first place finishers were:

Day one - grade 1 woodwind solo; Patricia Garcia Woodward: grade 3 woodwind solo; Rubie Slater-Rowley: grade 7 woodwind solo; Mia Swindell: grade 1 brass solo; Leila Fox: grade 3 brass solo; Amy Cohen.

Day two – grade 5 piano solo; Isabelle Murray: piano duet year nine and under; Sophie Tyrell and Diane Wong: piano duet year 11; Isabelle Murray and Ewan Tucker.

Day three – choir open; OA Portland Choir: school band; OA Portland Concert Band: wind ensemble; OA Portland Trumpet Quartet: ensemble year 7 to 13; OA Portland Flutes.

Day four – vocal solo year nine and under; Oliver Edwards: popular vocal solo year nine and under; Mary Linacre: musical theatre solo year 13 and under; Joseph Taylor: musical show male voice; Reuben Apostol: vocal trio; Sophie Tyrell, Diane Wong, Mary Linacre: vocal duet; Millie Mitchell and Daisy Bramall: vocal solo male year 13 and under; Reuben Apostol.