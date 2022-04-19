Today is National Offer Day which sees parents across the country find out which school their child has been allocated for either a reception or a year 3 school place.

This year, 96.5 per cent of Nottinghamshire children have been offered their parents’ first preference school for a reception place this September.

That is 7,850 students out of a total of 8,134 that applied on time for a school place, with 99.6 per cent securing a place in one of their preferred schools.

Parents across the country will find out which primary school their child has been given a place at today.

Parents who applied online will be able to log on to their account to see their outcome today.

However, parents who applied by other means will be sent their outcomes by 2nd class post on National Offer Day.

Those who are happy with the place they have been offered should accept the offer and the school will then be in touch with them.

Parents who are unhappy with the place offered, should view the information on Nottinghamshire County Council’s website regarding the options available to them, including information about how to appeal.

Chairman for the children and young people’s committee, councillor Tracey Taylor, said:“I am pleased that so many children are being offered places at their parents’ preferred schools for September this year.

"With 96.5 per cent of families being offered their first preference and 99.6 per cent being offered one of their preferences, this is really great news for Nottinghamshire families.

“That almost all children have secured a place at one of their nominated schools is as result of the investment in school expansions and new schools in areas of the county where they are most needed.”

She added: “I would encourage families to visit our website, where they will be able to find factsheets with all the information they need on what happens next.”

In Derbyshire, offers of places to approximately 10,600 children.

Of those parents who applied for a reception place by the closing date, 95.3 per cent were offered their first-choice school. Overall, of those who applied by the closing date, 98.6 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 97.9 per cent were offered a place at their first-choice school and 98.8 per cent were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

To find out the Ofsted rating of the school your child has been offered a place at visit the Ofsted website.