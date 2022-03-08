Langold Dyscarr Community School, in School Road, has introduced a new ‘Bee and Biscuits’ morning to welcome the community back into the school as society moves away from the pandemic.

The scheme invites the community into the school once every four weeks with the opportunity for others to connect with each other, share experiences, learn new skills and unwind with a cuppa and tasty snacks.

Each ‘Bee and Biscuits’ morning is hosted by a member of staff who is excited to chat with the community about a variety of different topics to support learning and provide advice on a wide range of matters.

School dog Nala with students in the newly refurbished library.

The school’s first morning was held on Tuesday March 1 with a pop-up pancake cafe.

Families enjoyed chatting together and decorating pancakes with their children, using ingredients donated by a local Asda store.

A spokesperson from Langold Dyscarr Community School said: “We would love to thank our staff and our incredibly supportive community who contributed to the success of this wonderful event and look forward to hosting our next Bee and Biscuits morning soon.”

The school has also celebrated the opening of their newly refurbished library with headteacher Gill Fotheringham welcoming school governors and author and illustrator Simon Murray, to cut the ribbon.

The new library hosts a new range of books and colourful fun decorations.

School Council, Year 6 Leadership team and even the school dog, Nala, were all a part of the grand reveal.

The children of Langold Dyscarr are thrilled with their new space and can't wait to start using it.

Year six student, Seren, said: “It's astronomical how much the space has developed and we're lucky to have this new library full of amazing books in our school.”

The newly refurbished library had its ribbon cut by author and illustrator of the title 'Icky Doo Dah', Simon Murray.

Pupils are Langold Dyscarr Community School enjoyed the pop-up pancake cafe.

Langold Dyscarr Community School held a pop-up pancake cafe for the community to enjoy on Shrove Tuesday,