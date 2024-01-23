Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) has opened the application process for its Teaching Internship Programme for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three-week programme, now in its seventh year, will run in June and July and is a paid programme with each intern receiving £900 for their participation and work.

Applications are open to all undergraduate students who are interested in teaching Maths, Science, Computer Science or Languages in a secondary school, however, this year the programme has been expanded to also include Master’s students.

Placements will take place in one of the OGAT secondary academies across Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire & Humber and Tees Valley.

Outwood Academy Valley

Emma Sikora, Director of the Outwood Institute of Education (OIE), said: “We are excited to introduce the 2024 Outwood Teaching Internship Programme, aiming to build upon the successes of previous years and offer aspiring educators a glimpse into the world of teaching.“Our commitment is to ensure that the programme is both enriching and motivational for interns, serving as a crucial stepping stone towards a rewarding teaching career and a promising future.”

There are 50 places available in this year’s cohort where the interns will gain an insight into the role of teachers with sessions focused on different subjects, and the expectations of children at different key stage levels, while also having the chance to lead lessons.

Emma added: “Interns will engage in a variety of activities to immerse themselves in academy life, getting involved with classroom experiences such as assisting with lessons and providing subject support to students. Additionally, they will have the chance to shadow experienced teachers, observe lessons, collaborate on lesson planning and delivery, receive personalised guidance and network with qualified subject specialists.”

There has already been a good level of interest in the programme so far, with OGAT already having received a high number of applications. The deadline for applications is Wednesday 10 April 2024. The multi-academy trust is also offering a range of virtual events where those who are interested can find out more about the programme and get support with the application process.