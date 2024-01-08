Residents looking to find out more about joining the team at a Worksop academy can come along to a recruitment event.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) is hosting a twilight recruitment event with 42 academies across the Trust, including Outwood Academy Valley, a wide range of teaching and support roles are available.

Current support vacancies at OGAT include teaching assistants, various pastoral roles, exam team members, site and facilities roles, ICT technicians and admin staff.

Susan Dean, Workforce Planning Officer at OGAT, said: “We believe that all support staff roles within our Family of Schools are key posts in terms of securing student success across a broad range of subjects and experiences. As such, we are keen to recruit dedicated and ambitious individuals who will add value to our academies in both academic terms and through involvement in the fabric of learning and success beyond the classroom.

“If you have skills, qualities and experience that you feel would benefit a school environment but are unsure of what roles are available or even exist, we’d like to speak to you.”

The event takes place on Thursday January 18 at Outwood Academy Adwick, located on Windmill Balk Lane, Doncaster. The event will take place from 4pm to 7pm, with colleagues from Outwood Academy Adwick, Outwood Academy City Fields and the wider Trust on-site to discuss current job opportunities.