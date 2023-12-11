An education leader with a proven track record of transforming schools has been appointed new Interim Chief Executive Officer at Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT).

Lee Wilson will step into the role to succeed Sir Martyn Oliver, who will move into the role of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of education, children’s services and skills from January 1.

Sir Martyn was recommended as the government’s preferred candidate by the education secretary, Gillian Keegan, earlier this year and was then endorsed by the education select committee following a pre-appointment hearing in September.

Chair of the Board of Trustees at OGAT, David Earnshaw CBE, said: “We are all delighted for Sir Martyn and believe that it is important for the position of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector to have the experience of working in schools with significant challenges; something which Sir Martyn has in abundance.

“Since the initial announcement of his appointment, we have been working hard as a Board of Trustees to ensure that our family of schools has strong interim arrangements in place and are pleased to confirm that Lee Wilson will step up as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Lee brings an immeasurable amount of experience in leadership, school improvement and community engagement, ensuring that we can continue to move forward at pace on behalf of our students, families and communities.”

Lee Wilson’s most recent role at the award-winning multi academy trust was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, before that, he spent ten years as Chief Executive Principal (Primary), responsible for the strategic leadership of OGAT primary schools – which, where inspected, are all rated Ofsted ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’.