Display celebrating football manager Herbert Chapman unveiled to celebrate anniversary of 3G pitch at Kiveton school
To celebrate the milestone of the opening of the State-of-the-art pitch, ‘Chapman Fields’, Wales High School worked with the relatives of the Chapman family and Kiveton Park Football Club to create the new display.
The new display was opened on November 17 inside the school’s reception, where Ken Chapman, Herbert Chapman’s, Nephew, and other members of the community and school attended.
Pepe Di‘Iasio, Headteacher, said: “In the naming of our 3G Pitch, we wanted to embody our school’s core values and to inspire students, staff, and members of the Kiveton and Wales community. What better way to achieve this aim than recognising the Chapman family of Kiveton.
The naming of Chapman Fields will serve as a perpetual reminder of the history within our community and the qualities which the family held, for generations of our community to come.”
“The Story Behind Chapman Fields” explores the history of the Chapman family in Kiveton Park, and legendary football manager, Hebert Chapman.
The display features a signed football shirt gifted to the school by Arsenal Football Club, a club which Herbert Chapman managed from 1925 for many years.
Students will also have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Chapmans as part of their active tutorial work.
To coincide with the display, a new plaque was unveiled on the 3G Pitch, to mark the one-year anniversary.