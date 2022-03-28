Outdoor space at Bassetlaw school set to bloom thanks to donation from local company

Serlby Park Academy, in Harworth and Bircotes, was given three new planters along with vegetable and flower seeds and garden equipment from Premier Rail Services.

The school council has been heavily involved in the project which helps link nature, healthy living and the area’s local history together.

Each planter has a picture on linked to local history, which teachers hope will help to spark discussions.

Staff and pupils at Serlby Park Academy pictured with Neill Lester and Annie Renhard from Premier Rail.

Classes have also voted on what they want to grow in their planter.

Neill Lester, general manager of Premier Rail Services, based on Plumtree Industrial Estate in Bircotes and Annie Renhard, the company’s office manager, visited the school to see the planters and donate the seeds and gardening equipment.

Mr Lester said: “We saw this as a great opportunity for Premier Rail Services to give something back to the community. The school arranged for us to have a meeting with the children on the school council to decide what they wanted and it all grew from there.

"We wanted to include the children in as much as possible so they could see their visions come to life.

“We hope that providing the planters, tools and equipment for the children that it will spark a passion for fresh produce and support healthier choices.

"We are more than happy to offer our support and hope that these planters now provide an additional vibrant feel to the school’s playground.”