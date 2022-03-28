Photos show scale of huge mill blaze Worksop firefighters have been tackling today

At its height, 20 crews from stations across Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at the blaze in Hermitage Lane, in Mansfield.
Firefighters from Worksop Station were at the blaze for more than five hours after being called to the scene at 3.14am.
Police remain at the scene working with colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes as Hermitage Lane remains closed.
The Robin Hood Line, which runs adjacent to the property has remained open.
Three men, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.
