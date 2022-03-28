Firefighters at the scene.

Photos show scale of huge mill blaze Worksop firefighters have been tackling today

These images show the scale of a huge blaze which Worksop firefighters have been helping to tackle today.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:22 pm

At its height, 20 crews from stations across Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were in attendance at the blaze in Hermitage Lane, in Mansfield.

Firefighters from Worksop Station were at the blaze for more than five hours after being called to the scene at 3.14am.

Police remain at the scene working with colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Drivers are being asked to plan alternate routes as Hermitage Lane remains closed.

The Robin Hood Line, which runs adjacent to the property has remained open.

Three men, all aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

Undefined: readMore

1. Well alight

The building was well alight.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales

2. blaze1.jpg

Firefighters were greeted by the building well alight.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales

3. Fire fighting

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was tackled from the outside due to collapsing parts of the building

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales

4. Devastation

At its height, 20 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were on scene.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
WorksopPoliceNottinghamshireMansfieldDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3