Nottinghamshire education charity sets up new Bassetlaw base for children with learning needs

A Place To Call Our Own (APTCOO) was established in Mansfield almost 30 years ago and recently set up a new base at Thoresby.

Now the charity, which already offers support services for young people with SEND, Autism and ADHD, around the district, has set up a new base in Retford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new facility, located at the building known locally as Tall Trees, houses a much-needed family hub and specialist sensory therapy suite.

The official opening of the new centre

Sue Shaw, Retford Town Mayor, together with o-founder Mike Williams and APTCOO CEO Carol Burkitt opened the Faye Williams Sensory Suite last month.

Sue shared the gratitude, the generosity of the local community and the value of APTCOO in Bassetlaw; a place close to her own heart through her lifetime of work and dedication to young people.

She said: “To have APTCOO in Bassetlaw and this fabulous centre is very exciting, but more than that it is a testament to the partnerships and local

Advertisement

Advertisement

community who do the most amazing things by working together.”

Carol added: “We have been working together with Sue, Mike and the trustees for almost five years to find the right place.