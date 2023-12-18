Nottinghamshire college group receives prestigious gold learning partner award

A group of Nottinghamshire and Dearne Valley colleges have been successful in securing a ‘Gold Accredited Learning Partner’ status from the global body for professional accountants.

RNN Group – made up of Rotherham College, North Notts College, Dearne Valley College and University Centre Rotherham - have been successful in securing the status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

ACCA Gold partners go through the most robust and thorough assessment process of all their criteria.

The ACCA’s Approved Learning Partner (ALP) programme gives formal recognition to leading learning providers for the quality tuition and support that they offer to students.

There are currently only 15 education and training providers in the whole of the UK that have this prestigious award and only one other in the North East region.

Jason Austin, CEO & Principal of the RNN Group said, “I am delighted to learn that the RNN Group has achieved this Gold Level status for its teaching and learning in the field of accountancy meeting the stringent criteria set by the ACCA.

“The RNN Group continually works to lead on innovation and skills in our communities and higher-level skills are crucial to supporting employers and increasing the prosperity of the local community as defined by SYMCA’s economic priorities.”