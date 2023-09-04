College group launch skills academy to support staff with professional development

The RNN Group is made up of Rotherham College, North Notts College, Dearne Valley College and University Centre Rotherham.

The RNN Skills Academy is part of the Group’s commitment to professional development for all staff and aims to ensure that all staff benefit from vocationally relevant qualifications and industry-standard skills training.

Jason Austin, CEO & Principal of the RNN Group said, “I am delighted that we have been able to launch this extremely positive initiative for staff at the beginning of the new academic year.

“RNN Group is dedicated to supporting both our learners developments and achievements in their educational journey as well as our staff and this new platform for our staff will really allow everyone to be able to develop their skills, enhance their role or put them on the path to progressing their career.”

The scheme is designed to showcase all of the possibilities available for staff to develop their skills, enhance their role or put them on the path to progressing their career.

The site includes information about the opportunities available, whether that be industry updating, upskilling in English or maths, undertaking an apprenticeship or broadening knowledge on subject specific areas.

