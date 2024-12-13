Housebuilder lights the way for Worksop pupils with hi-viz vests donation

Pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School in Worksop have received a donation of hi-vis vests from Barratt Homes to help them shine bright following Road Safety Week last month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, located nearby the homebuilder’s Knights View development on Doncaster Road, received 40 hi-vis vests for its pupils to wear whilst walking to and from school, in order to ensure they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

Led by charity Brake, Road Safety Week inspires thousands of schools, organisations and communities to share important messages about road safety and remember people affected by road death and injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, the awareness week is designed to raise funds for Brake to help the charity care for more road victims and campaign for safe roads for everyone.

Pupils at Langold Dyscarr Primary School in Worksop have been donated hi-viz vests by Barratt Homes. Photo: Steve Baker

Michelle Neal, head of school, said: “The children of Langold would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes for generously donating the hi-vis vests to our school.

"This will ensure that the children can safely walk to and from school in confidence that they will be seen by all road users.”

Findings from the Department for Transport, following the National Travel Survey, identified that 49 per cent of children between the ages of five and 10-years-old walked to school in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation from the homebuilder was designed to encourage pupils to stay active whilst making certain they remained visible during the darker nights and mornings.

The theme for this year’s Road Safety Week campaign is ‘After the Crash – Every Road Victim Counts’, highlighting the real cost of road crashes and calling for the very highest standard of care for every road victim.

As highlighted by Brake, someone is killed or seriously injured on the UK roads every 17 minutes, so making sure school children can safely walk to and from school is a priority for Barratt Homes.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Now the darker nights are here, we want to ensure local pupils are safe and seen on their route to and from school.

“Road Safety Week is a campaign we support each year as we endeavour to help pupils in their efforts to walk to school, and the hi-vis vests will hopefully allow the children to do just that.”