Worksop school is fit and raring to go with new playground gym equipment

A Worksop primary school is helping its pupils and the community make break times, fit time after the ribbon was cut to officially open its new playground gym equipment.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexia Fox, head teacher, said: “We have been trying to improve our playground for some time and in the spring of this year, our PTA was re-energised with lots of new volunteers and we’ve been raising money, bascially to improve the health of our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we’ve got six pieces of gym equipment, like you would see in a park, but designed for children aged five to 11 and the children will be able to use them at break time, dinner time and part of PE.

Worksop boxer Nicola Hopewell and Mayor of Worksop Coun Clayton Tindell were special guests at the event. Photo: Submitted

"It all got installed during the October half-term so the children haven’t been able to use it yet and so they’re all very excited about it.

"The idea is that we try and promote health and wellbeing and our mission at school is get children thiving socially, academically and spiritually and the socially element that we are looking at one this occasion.”

As well as the money raised by the PTA, the school has also raised £500 towards the equipment through the Asda Cash For Schools scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and parents join Nicola Hopewell anf Coun Tindell at the ceremony. Photo: Submitted

And Mrs Fox says she can’t wait to see the children trying out the new equipment.

She continued: “At the moment the playground has been a little bit boring and a bit uninspiring and what we want is for our children to have that lifelong love for exercise and having fun so it’s going to be absolutely amazing to see it being used and, as I say, the children are so excited about it.

"The staff have all had a go too, just to test it out.”

The equipment will also be available for other groups and sports clubs to use to, as well as school pupils, making it something for whole community to use.

Nicola Hopewell and Coun Tindell cut the ribbon to open the new play area. Photo: Submitted

Mrs Fox added: "It’s wonderful to see the community has come together to benefit not just our children but hopefully their children when they bring them to the school as part of the next generation.”