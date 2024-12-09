Worksop school is fit and raring to go with new playground gym equipment
Holy Family Catholic Primary School on Netherton Road invited local boxer Nicola Hopewell and Mayor of Worksop Coun Clayton Tindell, along to a small ceremony to declare the new ‘outdoor gym’ officially open.
Alexia Fox, head teacher, said: “We have been trying to improve our playground for some time and in the spring of this year, our PTA was re-energised with lots of new volunteers and we’ve been raising money, bascially to improve the health of our children.
"So we’ve got six pieces of gym equipment, like you would see in a park, but designed for children aged five to 11 and the children will be able to use them at break time, dinner time and part of PE.
"It all got installed during the October half-term so the children haven’t been able to use it yet and so they’re all very excited about it.
"The idea is that we try and promote health and wellbeing and our mission at school is get children thiving socially, academically and spiritually and the socially element that we are looking at one this occasion.”
As well as the money raised by the PTA, the school has also raised £500 towards the equipment through the Asda Cash For Schools scheme.
And Mrs Fox says she can’t wait to see the children trying out the new equipment.
She continued: “At the moment the playground has been a little bit boring and a bit uninspiring and what we want is for our children to have that lifelong love for exercise and having fun so it’s going to be absolutely amazing to see it being used and, as I say, the children are so excited about it.
"The staff have all had a go too, just to test it out.”
The equipment will also be available for other groups and sports clubs to use to, as well as school pupils, making it something for whole community to use.
Mrs Fox added: "It’s wonderful to see the community has come together to benefit not just our children but hopefully their children when they bring them to the school as part of the next generation.”