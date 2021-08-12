As hundreds of children across Bassetlaw collect their GCSE results today, despite record grades, some children may have understandably been more affected by the challenges of the last 18 months. From home schooling, to school, to bubbles bursting, Dr Nick Smith has some advice for students who may not have opened their results to the grades they wanted.

Dr Nick Smith, Principal at Oxford Home Schooling, said: “This year’s GCSE students have faced another year of challenges and disruption, but it’s brilliant to see that so many have overcome the difficulties to achieve the results that they wanted. This is a real achievement and they should be really proud.

Dr Nick Smith

“It will be a day of celebration for thousands of children across the country, but there will also be many who don’t quite get the results they hoped for, particularly after schools were closed for so much of the year.

“However, we’re here to reassure them that they needn’t worry. For those who don’t get the GCSE results they expected, there are a number of options available.

“Students should contact the course representative at the sixth form or college they applied for to see if there are still any places available, as sometimes they will be able to let you onto the course anyway. Alternatively, they might be able to offer a different subject that might be of interest.

“You could also consider less traditional pathways, such as apprenticeships, work experience or a gap year. If you want to continue your education while doing these, you can always resit your GCSEs while working.

Dr Smith added: “If you do want to pursue your A-levels, it’s possible to do them at home and take the qualifications independently. You can do all kinds of A-levels at home, from maths to business and psychology, so it’s worth exploring this option if you want to carry on learning.”