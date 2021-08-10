Hundreds of pupils across the region collected their A-level results this morning.

This year is a little different as the results are teacher assessed due to the Covid:19 pandemic and the cancellation of exams.

A-Level teachers have assessed students progress throughout the academic year, basing their results on student performance and other evidence.

College and sixth-form students were able to pick up their A-level results after 8.30am.

Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days for A-Levels and GCSEs have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.

Students at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop celebrate their A-Level results

Students at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop celebrate their A-Level results

Tuxford Academy pupil Katie McLean has been awarded A*s in history and English, and an A in biology. She will be going to the University of Cambridge to study history

Tuxford Academy pupil Jacob Macpherson, from Rolleston, achieved A*s in English literature, politics and history. Jacob is going to the University of Exeter to study politics