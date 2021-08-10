Hundreds of pupils across the region collected their A-level results this morning.
This year is a little different as the results are teacher assessed due to the Covid:19 pandemic and the cancellation of exams.
A-Level teachers have assessed students progress throughout the academic year, basing their results on student performance and other evidence.
College and sixth-form students were able to pick up their A-level results after 8.30am.
Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days for A-Levels and GCSEs have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.
