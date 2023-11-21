Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of proud families, staff and organisation partners watched around 150 learners from the 2022-2023 cohort receive their certificates at a graduation ceremony at Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium.

There were two ceremonies during the day and each was followed by a celebration of all these students from across the four RNN Group campuses.

The RNN Group includes Rotherham College, North Notts College, Dearne Valley College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR).

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal of the RNN Group said, “We were delighted to host this year’s Graduation ceremony at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the third year in a row.

“The occasion marked the achievements of all our students who have worked so hard in the last few years to achieve their qualifications. The graduation is such an important event in the academic calendar.

“The RNN Group are passionate about supporting the local economy and raising the skill levels in our community and we firmly believe in equipping our students with these higher level skills needed to make a difference.”

