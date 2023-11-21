Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Bolsover School to welcome new sixth form
Having been invited by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed on Friday by the Head Prefects and Matthew Hall, the Headteacher.
He is the first sitting Prime Minister in history to visit the constituency.
During his visit He was shown around the school before joining Year 7 students in their science lesson experiments.
MP, Mark Fletcher, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Prime Minister to Bolsover today.
"I’d like to thank him for taking the time to engage with students at the school. To see the faces of those year 7’s as he walked into the room is something I’ll never forget.”
Headteacher Matt Hall added: “We were very honoured to welcome Prime Minister Sunak to our school. It was an experience that students and staff will never forget.”