Festive Christmas jumper day at Worksop's Post 16 Centre hailed a success
A Christmas jumper day which was part of a day of festive fun at Outwood Post 16 Centre in Worksop has been hailed a success.
The Post 16 Centre held a fundraising Christmas jumper day, which was enjoyed along with raffle, a special Christmas lunch and festive music, making the whole occasion full of seasonal spirit.
The students and members of staff raised a whopping £210 from the event.
The money raised has been divided between three local good causes.
Save the Children is being donated £165. The children's ward at Bassetlaw Hospital will receive £40 worth of gifts, toys and selection boxes alongside six boxes of mince pies and a huge box of tea bags for the staff, parents and carers throughout the festive period that has been donated by Morrisons, in Kilton Road.
A donation of £5 was made to the Kindness and Co project because two Post 16 Centre staff are funding a homeless young person this Christmas.