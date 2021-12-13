The Post 16 Centre held a fundraising Christmas jumper day, which was enjoyed along with raffle, a special Christmas lunch and festive music, making the whole occasion full of seasonal spirit.

The students and members of staff raised a whopping £210 from the event.

The money raised has been divided between three local good causes.

The Students Voice group from the Outwood Post 16 Centre with their fund raising raffle and Christmas jumper day.

Save the Children is being donated £165. The children's ward at Bassetlaw Hospital will receive £40 worth of gifts, toys and selection boxes alongside six boxes of mince pies and a huge box of tea bags for the staff, parents and carers throughout the festive period that has been donated by Morrisons, in Kilton Road.