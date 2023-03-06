Harron Homes North Midlands bought football kits for a new year 5 and 6 mixed football team at Bracken Lane Primary Academy.

Principal Helen Cawkill said: “This is the first year we’re involved in competitive football and sponsorships like this one are vital in helping us establish a team that feels authentic and that the children and their parents can be proud of.

“Retford is a very football-loving area. Nearby, we have Retford FC, an active football club where many of our children play and where parents are actively involved too. With this sponsorship, we’ve been able to connect our own academy’s sports to local sporting efforts in the wider Retford community. In Retford, an investment in football is an investment in the life of our community.

Bracken Lane Primary Academy Team with teacher Will Roberts and HH Sales Exec Penny Rands

“The new kits have given the children a real confidence boost. We didn’t have a kit before, but now the children can compete while feeling like part of a real football team in these smart, professional-looking kits.

“We’re delighted with this generous sponsorship from Harron Homes, and we look forward to playing our next match!”

Bracken Lane Primary Academy is near Harron Homes’ new Nottinghamshire development, The Brambles.