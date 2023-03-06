Bassetlaw primary school pupils score new football kit
Children at a Retford primary school are celebrating after scoring a brand new football kit.
Harron Homes North Midlands bought football kits for a new year 5 and 6 mixed football team at Bracken Lane Primary Academy.
Principal Helen Cawkill said: “This is the first year we’re involved in competitive football and sponsorships like this one are vital in helping us establish a team that feels authentic and that the children and their parents can be proud of.
“Retford is a very football-loving area. Nearby, we have Retford FC, an active football club where many of our children play and where parents are actively involved too. With this sponsorship, we’ve been able to connect our own academy’s sports to local sporting efforts in the wider Retford community. In Retford, an investment in football is an investment in the life of our community.
“The new kits have given the children a real confidence boost. We didn’t have a kit before, but now the children can compete while feeling like part of a real football team in these smart, professional-looking kits.
“We’re delighted with this generous sponsorship from Harron Homes, and we look forward to playing our next match!”
Bracken Lane Primary Academy is near Harron Homes’ new Nottinghamshire development, The Brambles.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re passionate about investing in both the community and the area, and are delighted to see Bracken Lane Primary Academy get a head start with its football team.”