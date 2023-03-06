Worksop police launch fresh appeal in manhunt for man suspected of leaving his victim with serious eye injuries

The attack took place in Victoria Square, Worksop, at around 3.30am on February 12.

A passer-by took the victim to hospital where he was treated quickly but has sadly been left with serious and lasting injures to his eyes.

A team of officers have been trawling through CCTV footage, analysing forensic evidence and carrying out house-to-house inquiries as an investigation into exactly what happened continues.

Police want to speak to Craig Rose

Detectives have also now reissued an appeal to trace 43-year-old Craig Rose, pictured.

They have warned members of the public not to approach Rose, who is also wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to another offence.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers have been working around the clock to investigate this extremely serious assault which has left the victim with potentially life-altering injuries.

“I would urge people to call police immediately if they see Craig Rose.

"We are keen to track him down as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.