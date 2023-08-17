News you can trust since 1895
A Level results: Bright future ahead for pupils in Worksop

There were celebrations at Outwood’s Post 16 Centre in Worksop today as students collected their A Level results.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:56 BST- 2 min read

Despite disruption to their GCSE years due to the pandemic, getting their exam grades mean many students will now be able to continue into their chosen career pathway, whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

There were highlights for the Outwood Post 16 Centre in A Level mathematics, where more than 53 per cent of students achieved a grade B or higher.

Meanwhile, in A Level business, just under 45 per cent of the students achieved a grade B or higher.

Students celebrate top exam results at the Outwood Post 16 Centre in Worksop.Students celebrate top exam results at the Outwood Post 16 Centre in Worksop.
There were many standout student successes including George Davies, who achieved four A*s and one A in biology, maths, physics and chemistry respectively.

Matthew Dickenson achieved three A*s in maths, further maths and physics, while Katie Sadler also achieved three A*s in fine art, history of art and psychology.

Eleanor Cooper has been accepted to study medicine at the University of Nottingham, with George Davies set to study physics at Oxford University. Charles Tempress will be studying medicine at Imperial College London.

Janette Shea, head of centre at Outwood Post 16 Centre, said: “The determination of our students over the last year or so has been nothing short of inspirational.

Outwood student Ian Bates with his results letter this morning.Outwood student Ian Bates with his results letter this morning.
“Despite the additional challenges, they have continued to engage positively with their studies.

“We are extremely proud of their achievements and so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.

“Their teachers and support staff have always been here supporting their aspirations and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

Friends Lucy Womble and Bronwyn Case standing proud with their results.Friends Lucy Womble and Bronwyn Case standing proud with their results.
Julie Slater, chief executive principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, added: “We extend huge congratulations to our students receiving their A Level and Level 3 Vocational results today.

“Our students have worked so incredibly hard over the past two years and should be incredibly proud of themselves – we certainly are.

Students have secured destinations which will lead to great future careers and we wish the very best of luck for their future studies and employment.

“At Outwood, we pride ourselves on being a family of schools and when students, staff, parents/carers and wider stakeholders work together as one we can achieve great things.

“It is an absolute privilege to serve our communities.”

