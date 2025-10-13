Yasmine McClory Foundation relaunches “Christmas Treats” Campaign after last year’s remarkable success

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s initiative, the Yasmine McClory Foundation has relaunched its Christmas Treats for Local Food Banks and Homeless Shelters campaign — an effort to bring festive joy and comfort to those most in need during the holiday season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Christmas, thanks to the generosity of local supporters, the foundation was able to donate over 80 kilograms of food to each participating food bank, including gammon joints from a local butcher, selection boxes, tinned goods, and a variety of festive treats. These contributions helped ensure that hundreds of individuals and families across the community could enjoy a warm and nourishing Christmas meal.

“The response last year was truly heart-warming,” said a spokesperson for the Yasmine McClory Foundation. “Seeing the smiles when we delivered the food was incredible — it showed how much a little kindness can mean at Christmas. This year, we want to go even further.”

About the 2025 Campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmine McClory Foundation Christmas Appeal 2025

The foundation aims to raise £300 to purchase festive treats such as biscuit tins, chocolates, selection boxes, and other festive favourites for local food banks and homeless shelters. Every pound donated helps create a moment of joy for someone who might otherwise go without.

This campaign not only supports basic needs but also honours Yasmine McClory’s legacy — her belief that compassion, community, and shared celebration can make a lasting difference.

“No one should feel forgotten at Christmas,” the team says. “Even the smallest act of generosity can help restore hope and dignity.”

How to Help

Donate: Visit the GoFundMe page to contribute directly. Every donation — big or small — helps spread festive cheer.

Visit the GoFundMe page to contribute directly. Every donation — big or small — helps spread festive cheer. Share: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to support or share the campaign on social media.

Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to support or share the campaign on social media. Partner: Local businesses and community groups are invited to collaborate on donations or logistics.

Donate or learn more at: https://gofund.me/d5c57d32b

Timeline

Donations will be collected through mid-December, with distribution to local food banks and shelters taking place in the week leading up to Christmas.

About the Yasmine McClory Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yasmine McClory Foundation was created in memory of Yasmine McClory to continue her legacy of compassion, community spirit, and giving. Through annual initiatives like Christmas Treats, the foundation brings people together to support those who need it most — proving that even small acts of kindness can make a big impact.