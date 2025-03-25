Top up your COVID immunity this spring

Over 75s are eligible for a spring COVID booster

Eligible people will be able to book their spring COVID-19 booster from 25 March.

The spring vaccination programme will be for:

adults aged 75 years and over (including those who will turn 75 by 17 June 2025)

residents in a care home for older adults

people aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; (tables 3 and 4).

Vaccinations will begin on 1 April 2025 but appointments can be made via the National Booking System or by calling 119 from 25 March onwards. Some people may be contacted by their GP practice to arrange an appointment.

The vaccination will be available through a mixture of walk-in and booked appointments at pharmacies and GP sites across the city and county.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Levels of protection from vaccines may reduce over time, so the spring booster is important to help the most vulnerable people maintain strong protection against COVID-19.

“Vaccination can help protect people from becoming seriously ill or needing to go to hospital so I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to take up their offer of vaccination.”

Find out more about the COVID-19 vaccination.