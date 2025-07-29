The Welbeck Estate welcomes Mayor of the East Midlands: A day of gastronomy, culture and community

Mayor Claire Ward Visits The Welbeck Estate

Last week, The Welbeck Estate, set in the heart of North Nottinghamshire, hosted an inspiring visit from Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands. Accompanied by Andrew Stokes OBE, England Director at VisitBritain, Alison Clark, Director of Culture, Visitor Economy and Sport for the East Midlands Combined County Authority, and Megan Powell Vreeswijk, CEO of Marketing Nottinghamshire, the group spent a day discovering the heritage, creativity, and artisan enterprise of the 15,000-acre Estate.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Brown, Head of Marketing and Communications at Welbeck, commented: “This visit was a fantastic opportunity to showcase not only the beauty of North Nottinghamshire but also the unique blend of cultural attractions and artisan businesses that make The Welbeck Estate a vibrant contributor to the region’s visitor economy. We were thrilled to share the creativity, heritage, and innovation that define Welbeck.”

Kicking off with a convivial breakfast at the Harley Café with a menu based on locally sourced fare, the party toured the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop, showcasing the Estate’s close-knit relationship with North Nottinghamshire’s food and farming communities. There was a whistle-stop tour of Welbeck’s self-catering holiday cottages and Cuckney House, before continuing with a visit to the Portland Collection Museum, home to a world-class art collection. This was followed by an exploration of the Harley Gallery, a contemporary exhibition space renowned for showcasing both emerging and established artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunch was taken at the acclaimed School of Artisan Food, where founder Alison Swan Parente joined Mayor Ward and guests. The afternoon saw the party sampling the heights of local craftsmanship at Welbeck Abbey Brewery. Here, they toured the brewhouse, learning about time-honoured techniques that have evolved to meet modern tastes. There was a visit to DropWorks Rum Distillery, where innovation takes centre stage in the crafting of premium rums. Tastings at both locations provided a sensory appreciation for the Estate’s commitment to excellence and experimentation.

For more information, please visit The Welbeck Estate (www.welbeck.co.uk)