Retford Care workers celebrate award success

Three colleagues who work at a social care service in Retford supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism have been shortlisted for national awards.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beeches, in South Levington, Retford is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and is a 12-bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and learning disabilities

Manager Richard Lee is a finalist in the Care Home Registered Manager of the Year for the East Midlands Region in the Great British Care Awards. The award will be given to the manager who has demonstrated a high level of expertise together with exceptional skills and who shows vision in developing person centred care and supporting staff to meet the ever changing needs of residents.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting to be shortlisted, but I feel very appreciative to have been nominated and named a finalist.

Beeches Staff Celebrate Award Success

“My job is very important to me and I always aim to work my hardest for our residents and the staff who support them on a daily basis.

“Being shortlisted in these awards is a feeling of validation that as the registered manager you are achieving positive progress for the residents, staff and the service as a whole.

“I have dedicated my career to be at the forefront of supporting individuals to live their best lives with as much independence and autonomy in the decision making process as possible.”

Describing the best thing about his job, Richard said: “Seeing our residents achieve their goals and to be thriving in their lives is so rewarding. Also, supporting our staff members to help the residents achieve this and also for them to make achievements and progression in their own careers. It is a privilege to create a working environment that the team enjoy being part of, which in turn creates the best environment for our residents to excel.”

Deputy Manager Amy Skoyles is also a finalist in the Great British Care Awards, in the Care Home Frontline Leader Award category. This award will be given to a leader who has shown clear commitment to improving the delivery of care and support within their team. A person who has shown leadership qualities by reflecting on what could be better and supporting others to bring about change.

Amy, who has worked at Beeches for 10 years, said: “I was surprised at the nomination but feel so proud that my work at the Beeches has been recognised by my peers. Sometimes it’s nice to be recognised for a job that you love doing.

“I work with an amazing team of people and being nominated feels like good feedback for all.

“My job gives me so much satisfaction, our residents achieving their best is my number one priority. I pride myself on being involved with every aspect of their wellbeing and liaising with their loved ones. Working with such a great team of people and seeing what together we can accomplish makes everything worthwhile.”

For Activity Co-ordinator Anthony Cobb, he is a finalist in the Champion of Activities and Wellbeing Award for the very first Nottinghamshire Proud to Care Awards.

Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the awards celebrate and acknowledge individuals making a difference in the adult social care industry.

Anthony said: “It is an honour to be nominated and shortlisted. It’s good to feel appreciated by the staff that have taken their time to nominate me.

“It shows that all the hard work I have put in has shone through and that others recognised this.

“Every day is different but The Beeches is like a family and it is an amazing place to work.”