Residents encouraged to help shape recovery of nature in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents, farmers, landowners and organisations are being encouraged to continue to play their part in helping to shape the future of nature's recovery in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire is one of 48 counties in England which has been asked by the Government to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) to set out priorities and actions to make sure nature and habitats can thrive and survive.

The county council has been appointed by DEFRA Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) to lead the strategy on behalf of Nottingham City Council, its district and borough council partners, East Midlands Combined County Authority and Natural England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the strategy in Nottinghamshire began in late 2023 and now a formal, six-week public consultation will be launched on Tuesday 6 May inviting residents, farmers, landowners and environmental organisations to comment on the draft LNRS document.

Residents, farmers, landowners and organisations are being encouraged to continue to play their part in helping to shape the future of nature's recovery in Nottinghamshire.

The consultation will close on Monday 16 June.

Wayne Bexton, the county council’s Director of Economy, Environment and Assets, said: “The Local Nature Recovery Strategy will set out the most important actions for nature recovery which can be taken by the county, city and district councils, partner organisations and by Nottinghamshire residents.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part in the strategy’s development work last year and that has been factored into the draft plan which is now going out for public consultation.

“I know nature and the environment mean a lot to the people of Nottinghamshire and I would encourage anyone who feels passionately about our county’s natural habitats and the future of them find out more about the opportunities for nature in the LNRS strategy and how they can help to support it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents, farmers, landowners and organisations are being encouraged to continue to play their part in helping to shape the future of nature's recovery in Nottinghamshire.

“There are many people who are carrying out projects to restore nature in our county, which is fantastic and very much appreciated, but a lot more action needs to be taken and as soon as possible.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the natural environment, and we need your help.

“We look forward to receiving your comments on the draft strategy and, if you have any questions about how to make representations about the plan, please visit our website and do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Nottinghamshire is home to a variety of natural habitats, including the ancient woodlands and heathland of Sherwood Forest; the wetlands along the River Trent and boasts several parks, nature reserves and green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the United Kingdom is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world due to changes in how we use land, the use of pesticides, pollution and climate change.

Donna Cresswell-Duly, Head of Greenspace Development at Nottingham City Council, said: “Everyone knows what Nottingham as a city has to offer, but it also boasts several wildlife sites specifically designated for their nature conservation value which help to protect some of our most highly valued and significant natural spaces and habitats.

“It also plays host to lots of protected wildlife and animals, including several species of bat, badgers, water voles, reptiles, amphibians and birds.

“Within Nottingham’s city boundary, there are more than 60 biological and 18 geological Local Wildlife Sites, 14 Local Nature Reserves and three Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our natural world is precious, and we all have a responsibility to protect it.

“Therefore, I believe the Local Nature Recovery Strategy will be crucial in helping to build on the work we are doing to create a healthier, more vibrant natural environment.

“I would encourage anyone who cares about nature in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to get involved and share their ideas.”

Victoria Manton, Natural England East Midlands Deputy Director, said: "Local Nature Recovery Strategies are a vital collaborative tool to reversing nature's decline across England, and I'm delighted to see Nottinghamshire leading the way with this consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The county's diverse landscapes - from the iconic ancient woodlands of Sherwood Forest to the rich wetlands along the River Trent - provide enormous potential for nature recovery at scale.

“Natural England is proud to support Nottinghamshire County Council and its partners in developing this evidence-based strategy that will guide where actions for nature will have the greatest impact.

“By connecting and expanding the county's wildlife areas, we can create a more resilient natural environment that benefits both people and wildlife.

“I encourage everyone interested in nature and the environment in Nottinghamshire to participate in this consultation and help shape a greener, more nature-rich future for the county."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wilkinson, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust Chief Executive, said: “Over the past 60 years Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and others have helped protect and enhance some of the most important places for nature in our county, but the scale of the ecological and climate crises means we must take a more radical and urgent approach.

“Nature has been squeezed out and it is no longer enough to protect what wildlife we have left. We must create much more space for wildlife to thrive and Local Nature Recovery Strategies are vital tools to helping secure nature recovery at scale.

“We depend on the natural world for our survival and increasingly need people to act for wildlife as well as be inspired by it. Helping to shape the Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a great way to act for nature here in Nottinghamshire and an important step to helping secure a wilder future for everyone."

Members of the public can find out more about the Draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy via the LNRS page on the county council website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents, farmers, landowners and organisations will be able to put forward their views via an online consultation system.

Once the public consultation has been carried out all comments made will be published. The final LNRS will go through the required approval processes at the county council before publication which is anticipated in autumn 2025.

There will also be LNRS information stands at the Nottinghamshire County Show, Newark Showground, on Saturday 10 May and at the Green Hustle Festival, Old Market Square, Nottingham, on Saturday 31 May