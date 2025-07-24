Nottinghamshire Healthcare to receive £2.6m funding for decarbonisation project

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been successful in its bid for £2.6m funding for a project to decarbonise the heating system at The Wells Road Centre in Nottingham, where it provides low secure inpatient mental health care for adults.

The funding is from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which is administered by Salix Finance and run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. It provides grants for public sector bodies to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency projects to help meet the UK Government’s carbon reduction and NHS England’s Net Zero targets.

The project will involve the removal of gas boilers at The Wells Road Centre and the replacement of these with a high temperature water source heat pump, which uses electricity to transfer heat from a local water source to provide heating and hot water for the site. It will also include fitting the infrastructure for the new system as well as several other energy efficiency improvements such as internal LED lighting upgrades, Building Management System upgrades and increased insulation.

The removal of gas as the main heating source at The Wells Road Centre and use of an electrified heating system instead is more environmentally sustainable and will result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions. This will have a positive impact on the environment, patients, staff and the local community, as well as provide a more energy efficient and greener building in which people receive their care. It will also help achieve the objectives set out in the Trust’s Green Plan to reduce its carbon emissions from services and buildings to meet Net Zero targets.

The Wells Road Centre

Alison Wyld, Executive Director of Finance and Estates, and Trust Net Zero lead, at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “It’s fantastic news that we have been successful in our bid for funding towards our heat decarbonisation project. This investment will enable us to move to an electrified heating system at The Wells Road Centre and implement other energy efficient measures all of which will reduce our carbon footprint and benefit our patients, staff and the local community.

“This is part of our commitment to environmental sustainability and an essential step in our journey towards achieving our Net Zero ambitions as detailed in our Trust Green Plan. We look forward to starting work on this exciting project.”

Director of public sector decarbonisation at Salix, Ian Rodger, said: “Climate change is on our doorstep, and we have no time to stand still.

“It’s important that we look at more sustainable and renewable energies so we can reduce our carbon footprint.

“We’re delighted to work with Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and support the Trust on its net zero journey.”

The decarbonisation project will begin in 2025/26 with careful project delivery planning to ensure minimal disruption, and it is expected to be completed by March 2028.