More jobs and activity coming to West Burton as STEP Fusion expands

STEP Fusion location, West Burton

STEP Fusion is expanding its footprint at West Burton, tripling onsite office capacity to accommodate around 120 professionals dedicated to making fusion energy a reality. This marks a significant milestone in the early development of the site, reinforcing our commitment to programme delivery and the long-term transformation of the region from fossil fuels to fusion power.

Over the next two to three years, more STEP Fusion team members will be based at West Burton to support early site activities, including preparing the location for development. The site is already home to a core team of specialists including site management, administration, engineering leads, communications, and intellectual property experts who are laying the foundations for the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant.

The expansion will allow us to welcome construction partner staff; the contractors who will help bring the site to life and prepare it for development. Their work will be vital in shaping the site and turning our vision into reality.

Visitors to West Burton can expect to see more STEP Fusion colleagues onsite, particularly from engineering and management teams. The local region will also host rig halls -large, purpose-built facilities where components and systems are tested in real-world conditions before being used. These halls are essential for validating designs and ensuring the reliability of future fusion technologies. They create more jobs and more opportunities in the area in the short and medium term.

Paul Methven, CEO of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, said: "This expansion is great news for the programme and for the region. It reflects the momentum behind STEP and our commitment to delivering a world-first fusion energy prototype. By growing our presence at West Burton, we’re not only accelerating progress on site, but we’re also investing in the people and partnerships that will help us with our mission to build a star on Earth."