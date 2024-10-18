Get your discounted group bus ticket this October half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s back – a group bus ticket discount scheme is set to make a return across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for October half term following a successful summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which offers up to a third off selected group bus tickets across the city and county, first ran in July and August and comes as part of the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) – a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and local bus operators.

From Saturday 19 October, bus passengers will be able to travel for less as a group with operators including CT4N, Nottingham City Transport (NCT), Stagecoach East Midlands, trentbarton and Central Connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of tickets included and their discounts can be found on the Nottinghamshire County Council website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/group-bus-ticket-discounts

A bus outside Holme Pierrepont Country Park

Passengers are advised to check with their operators for ticket terms and conditions.

The discounts will run until Sunday 3 November.

Selected Nottsbus Connect services run by the county council will also be offering a discounted group ticket this half term with the return of the ‘5 for £5’ offer. Services included in the offer can be found on the county council’s website: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/five-for-5-school-holiday-bus-ticket

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “After the success of this group ticket discount over the school summer holidays, we’re pleased to be once again offering cheaper group bus tickets to passengers across Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s plenty of places to get to by bus across Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham including Holme Pierrepont County Park on NCT’s 11C service as well as towns including Ruddington, Southwell, Bingham Mansfield and Worksop.

“The discount of up to a third off group bus tickets means that Nottingham City Transport’s Grouprider will be reduced from £8.50 to £6, trentbarton’s Zigzag Group Ticket will be reduced from £18 to £12 and Stagecoach’s Worksop Group Dayrider will be reduced from £12.00 to £8.00.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and about and explore Nottinghamshire and I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this great offer.”

Tom Morgan, Managing Director at trentbarton, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the discounted group travel ticket once again. There are some fantastic places to visit in the region and we hope it continues to attract more people back to the buses and encourage others to give it a go for the first time this October half term. Our team of friendly drivers look forward to welcoming more people on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “With discounts on group tickets in our towns across Nottinghamshire, using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get around over the half term and into the winter. We have a network of bus services running in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, and Newark, which means it's easy to visit people and places during the school and college holidays. Using the bus is safe, easy and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, Head of Marketing and Projects at Nottingham City Transport, said, “The Grouprider discount proved very popular over the summer, encouraging more people to travel around by bus with NCT. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council to offer the same great savings during the October half-term holidays”.