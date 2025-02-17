Concessionary travel scheme to continue into 2025/26

The Nottinghamshire Concessionary Travel Scheme will continue across the county in 2025/26.

The scheme allows concessionary passholders to travel for free on county bus and tram services between 9:30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day at weekends and on bank holidays.

As a Travel Concession Authority (TCA), Nottinghamshire County Council has a legal duty to provide free travel on local bus services for holders of a valid English National Concessionary Travel Pass, which is funded by the Government.

On top of this, the county council funds free travel on the tram for Nottinghamshire passholders, free travel for one companion with every passholder who is severely disabled and discounted travel for disabled passholders on Section 19 minibuses in Nottinghamshire.

The scheme will now continue for 2025/26 before powers for concessions are transferred to the East Midlands Combined County Authority on or before 31 March 2026.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Access to transport is just one of the ways we hope to achieve a healthy, prosperous and greener future for Nottinghamshire residents, and so alongside our statutory duty, we also currently support passholders by offering extra entitlements such as free tram travel for concessionary passholders.

“We are proud to be carrying on these commitments for the coming financial year so that Nottinghamshire passholders can continue to get out and about and explore Nottinghamshire by bus and tram.”