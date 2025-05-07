Bassetlaw voluntary sector community grants engagement

An older man is being helped out of a car by a volunteer

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are carrying out an engagement exercise to find out more about how people use voluntary organisations in Bassetlaw. This is part of a review into how it funds those organisations.

The review covers the following voluntary organisations which currently receive NHS-funded community grants:

Bassetlaw Action Centre

Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Barnsley Premier Leisure

Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire

Royal Voluntary Service

Children’s Bereavement Service

In Sam’s Name

Muddy Fork

The Sleep Charity

The way voluntary organisations in Bassetlaw are funded is different to other parts of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. This is due to commissioning arrangements that were in place before two separate organisations merged to become NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Maria Principe, Director of Delivery and Operations at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “The review gives us the opportunity to consider the best way of spending limited NHS funding to make sure we meet the health needs of local people. It will help us to address any inconsistencies in different geographical areas and reduce duplication of some services.

“We want to hear from the public, stakeholders and health, care and voluntary sector staff about how they interact with the Bassetlaw voluntary organisations we fund. No decisions have been made and this feedback will influence our future funding plans.

“We recognise and value the contribution of our voluntary sector partners. We are keen to work with them on a more sustainable basis, using population health data to target those communities who need more support.”

People can respond by completing an online survey by 28 May 2025.