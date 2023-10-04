Young footballers in Worksop receive new kit thanks to company donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The football club, which has more than 400 registered players, approached the Jones Homes, which is building new homes at Gateford Park to the north of Worksop.

And the Jones Homes Yorkshire donation has paid for the new strip for the Under 11 Lions.

Chris Lambert, team manager for the Under 11s, said: “We reached out to Jones Homes as we know that they are building a development nearby containing family houses.

“We really appreciate the donation, as we rely on fundraising from parents and subs.

“The children and parents are very grateful. The new kit really means a lot to us.

“During the season, the team trains twice a week and has a game once a week, meaning kit can often be worn through quite quickly.”

Worksop Boys and Girls JFC has players aged between seven and 17, with five girls’ team in the club from under seven to under 13 as they push for the growth of girls games.

Chris said: “I have been at the club for four years now, and have seen our team form into a strong part of the community.

“There’s also been a growth in the girls’ teams in recent years and girls who have joined the club have really developed in confidence.

We like to encourage younger people to join the club, not just for football but to help them to develop life skills.

“Being part of a team helps push children to further develop important skills, as they are taught teamwork, respect and communication.”

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Gateford Park is a family development, when the club first approached us, we were happy to fund the cost of their new kit.

“Worksop Boys and Girls JFC is a great asset to the town, as it benefits children in the area and helps form part of the strong community that is seen within Worksop.”

Jones Homes is renowned for building family homes, and Gateford Park is no different there’s currently a range of four and five-bedroom houses available to reserve at Gateford Park.