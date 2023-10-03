£20m more Levelling-Up cash to transform Worksop's decimated town centre described as 'peanuts'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But one political leader described it as ‘peanuts’, while the town’s MP appears to have claimed he did it single-handed.

It is one of five Nottinghamshire towns to be awarded the additional funding, as well as Mansfield, Kirkby-in- Ashfield, Newark and the Clifton area of Nottingham.

Three have recently instated Conservative MPs after years of Labour dominance, while Newark is the constituency of Tory high-flyer and current and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

Worksop town centre.

The £20m will be split over ten years to address issues with “run-down” high streets.

The Government says priorities should include improving transport and connections, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and making high streets more attractive.

The money comes on top of tens of millions of pounds in separate funding already confirmed for various parts of the city and county.

Councillor Jo White (Lab), Bassetlaw District Council’s deputy leader and Labour’s prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Bassetlaw, said: “The decline of Worksop town centre has been appalling. There are too many empty shops, with Wilko being the latest to close.

“The buzz of yesteryear has long gone and local people are desperate for it to return. The Government should have intervened earlier, the years of damage to Worksop town centre will be very difficult to undo.

“This £2m a year over ten years is peanuts in terms of the level of investment that’s really needed.”

Claiming the extra cash was all down to him and nothing to do with the prospect of pending crippling defeats at the next general election for new Tory MPs in former ‘red wall’ constituencies, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said on social media: “The levelling up money we have already received will help us turn our town centre into one we can once again be proud of, but this money will now mean it can be truly transformative.

"I have always said that the key to improving the town centre was continuing to attract further investment, both public and private, and I want to personally thank Prime MinisterRishi Sunak for the care and attention he has shown to Bassetlaw.