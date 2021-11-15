The charity is set up to provide opportunities for marginalised members of the community to come together to work, learn how to farm and to feed themselves sustainably.

Rhubarb Farm, which is based in Nether Langwith near Mansfield, grows all of its crops organically and from seed.

The work of the charity is to support people with complex needs, those recovering from addiction, young people that are not in education or training, and ex-offenders.

Members of the Greencore team at Rhubarb Farm.

A group of 25 colleagues from Greencore, Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop decided to host a team-building event by volunteering at the farm for a day.

Some of the activities they took part in included: moving and rebuilding a patio, clearing a building for animals to use over winter, cutting hedges, and collecting food and herbs together for food boxes.

The farm manager said the team had completed three months of work in a single day.

Anita Ollenrenshaw, manager at Rhubarb Farm said: “The work the Greencore team did was priceless, many jobs that were completed would have taken us months to achieve and for this we are so grateful”.

Commenting on the event, Heidi Farrar, category development director at Greencore said: “A big part of the culture at Greencore is to put people at the core of what we do.

“This ethos includes both our own people and the communities in which we operate.

“This is why Rhubarb Farm felt like a natural choice for our team-building event where my team was able to have fun, work together and contribute positively to the local community.

“As a fast- growing business that continues to recruit new people, we know that job candidates will often choose to work for companies that care about their local communities.

“The feedback from the team has been extremely positive and we are looking forward to developing closer links with Rhubarb Farm.”