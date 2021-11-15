The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop.

10 pictures from the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Worksop

Crowds of people turned out in Worksop town centre for the Remembrance Sunday parade and service yesterday.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:23 am

They watched as the parade marched from the Old Market Sqaure down to the war memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath laying service and act of Remembrance then took place before The Worksop Salvation Army Band played ‘The Last Post’.

A two minutes silence was held at 11am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Worksop

Photo: Sally Outram

2. Remembrance Sunday service and parade

Photo: Sally Outram

3. Remembrance Sunday service and parade

Photo: JPI Media

4. Remembrance Sunday service and parade

Photo: Sally Outram

