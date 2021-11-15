They watched as the parade marched from the Old Market Sqaure down to the war memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath laying service and act of Remembrance then took place before The Worksop Salvation Army Band played ‘The Last Post’.

A two minutes silence was held at 11am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Worksop The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop. Photo: Sally Outram Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday service and parade The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop. Photo: Sally Outram Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday service and parade The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday service and parade The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop. Photo: Sally Outram Photo Sales