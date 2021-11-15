They watched as the parade marched from the Old Market Sqaure down to the war memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road.
A short wreath laying service and act of Remembrance then took place before The Worksop Salvation Army Band played ‘The Last Post’.
A two minutes silence was held at 11am followed by the playing of the ‘Reveille’.
1. Remembrance Sunday in Worksop
The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop.
Photo: Sally Outram
2. Remembrance Sunday service and parade
The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop.
Photo: Sally Outram
3. Remembrance Sunday service and parade
The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Remembrance Sunday service and parade
The Remembrance Sunday service and parade in Worksop.
Photo: Sally Outram