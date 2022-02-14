Tracey Priest has retrained as a funeral director for family business Priest Funeral Services.

After two years of training, 37-year-old Tracey Priest has joined Worksop family business Priest Funeral Services and has carried out her first funeral.

Tracey, who worked for the NHS for 17 years, said it was never her intention to become a funeral director but after seeing how much her dad supported grieving families after the loss of their loved one, made her decide to retrain.

She said: “My dad started Priest Funerals 16 years ago and as much as I supported him, I told him from day one that I didn’t want to be involved.

“Fast forward 16 years and I am very much involved, and this weekend I have just done my first funeral.

"The turning point was seeing how much support, help and care you can give to grieving families.”

Located on Hardy Street in Worksop, Priest Funerals is an independent family-run business which focuses on giving one-to-one care to families who require their service.

Tracey added: “Families can stay with us as long as they like, there’s no time limit when it comes to the families seeing their loved ones.

“We take our time and really listen to what people want, we try to make everything happen that the family want – nothing is too much trouble.

“There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that takes place and the overall finished product is what everyone is coming to see and it’s amazing to know you’ve helped that family at their hour of need and did it well.”