Worksop pub to slash prices for one day only in push for tax equality
A Worksop pub is set to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only this week.
Prices at The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, will be reduced on Thursday, September 15, to mark Tax Equality Day in the JD Wetherspoon pub.
The move aims to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.
Most Popular
-
1
Worksop pub to slash prices for one day only in push for tax equality
-
2
New employer academies aim to boost opportunities for Worksop college students
-
3
Aldi looking to hire hundreds of new employees in Nottinghamshire by end of year
-
4
Welbeck Farm Shop to Star in new Channel 5 Documentary
-
5
Developer unveils plans for huge employment hub on outskirts of Worksop creating over 4,000 new jobs
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.
James Nott, pub manager, said: “It is unfair supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.
“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.
"Customers coming to The Liquorice Gardens on Thursday, September 15, will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.
“We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”