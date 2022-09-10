Take a look back at when Queen Elizabeth II visited Worksop in 1981
Worksop welcomed the visit from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with open arms in 1981.
Residents of Worksop got the chance to see the late Queen on June 5, 1981, when she opened the Queen’s Buildings on Potter Street.
Queen Elizabeth II was aged 55 on her visit, which drew hundreds of people into the town, eagerly flying their Union Jacks and cheering.
Following her death on September 8, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to look back on photos of when the Queen last visited our town.
