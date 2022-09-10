Take a look back at when Queen Elizabeth II visited Worksop in 1981

Residents of Worksop got the chance to see the late Queen on June 5, 1981, when she opened the Queen’s Buildings on Potter Street.

Queen Elizabeth II was aged 55 on her visit, which drew hundreds of people into the town, eagerly flying their Union Jacks and cheering.

Following her death on September 8, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to look back on photos of when the Queen last visited our town.

Do you have any photos hidden away in your home? Send them to us at [email protected]

1. Queen's visit to Worksop, 1981 The Queen was accompanied by the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Terry Nicholson, as she opened the Queen's Buildings in 1981. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales

2. Queen's visit to Worksop, 1981 The council's Queen's Buildings were officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II on June 5, 1981. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales

3. Queen's visit to Worksop, 1981 Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Worksop attracted hundreds of people in the town hoping to catch a glimpse. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales

4. Queen's visit to Worksop, 1981 Memories from the day will be forever remembered. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales