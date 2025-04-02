Worksop garden centre celebrated for excellence at annual awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Worksop has been celebrated as a standout performer at Notcutts’ annual conference and awards ceremony. Notcutts Dukeries took home the coveted awards for Best Garden Centre Performance and Best Restaurant. The team also won the Indoor and Christmas Excellence award, recognising outstanding creativity in retail presentation and visual merchandising.

Phoebe Sandford, restaurant colleague at Notcutts Dukeries was presented with a Frontline Hero Award, voted for by colleagues, for her efforts, ideas and contributions which have consistently shone through. Phoebe was one of 20 colleagues awarded from each of Notcutts’ 19 garden centres and the support office.

Andrew Rawson, General Manager, Notcutts Dukeries, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as one of the top-performing garden centres within the Notcutts group this year. It’s a fantastic testament to the passion and hard work of our entire team.”

Last year, Notcutts Dukeries completed an extensive period restoration of the stunning Edwardian Messenger Glasshouses from the early 1900s. Originally used as a kitchen garden by the 5th Duke of Portland, Notcutts collaborated with architects and heritage experts to restore the glasshouses and repurpose them for inspirational retail displays, gardening demonstrations and heritage talks.

The Notcutts Dukeries team celebrate success alongside Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman (centre) at the company annual awards.

Andrew continues: “Garden centres are evolving into true leisure destinations, and we’re proud to offer a welcoming, high-quality experience for every visitor, whether they’re seeking expert horticultural advice, inspiration for their home and garden, or simply stopping by to enjoy a treat from our delicious restaurant menu.”

The event, held on 20 March at Chesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth, brought together over 100 colleagues from Notcutts’ 19 garden centres nationwide, as well as Notcutt family members and 17 valued suppliers for an evening of recognition, inspiration and shared success.

Awards were presented by Bridget McIntyre, Chairman, alongside Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman and great-granddaughter of founder Roger Crompton Notcutt. Individuals and teams from across the business were honoured through 15 award categories, celebrating excellence and achievements.

Nick Burrows, CEO, Notcutts, said: “Our annual conference and awards is such an uplifting occasion and I’m incredibly proud to celebrate the outstanding customer service, dedication and innovation demonstrated across our garden centres, restaurants and support office teams. Congratulations to all our award winners this year, particularly Notcutts Dukeries for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence in their garden centre and restaurant.

Caroline Notcutt, Vice Chairman (far left) and Bridget McIntyre, Chairman (far right), present the award for Best Garden Centre Performance to Andrew Rawson, General Manager, Notcutts Dukeries alongside Chris Hepburn and Lawrence Money (fifth/sixth from left) from sponsor Hozelock.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us, and to our suppliers for their generous support of our colleague awards each year.”

The Notcutts annual awards and conference was sponsored by key suppliers: The Ames Companies, Kettler, Node4, Talk Talk Business, Kaemingk, Evergreen Garden Care, Smart Garden, Avendra International, Brakes, Hozelock, Mr Fothergill’s, Darlac, Westland, Catit, Char-Broil, EspritUK, and Leisuregrow.

Notcutts Dukeries is in the Welbeck Estate, Worksop. For more information, visit notcutts.co.uk/garden-centres/dukeries