The owner of Cypriana Fish Bar on Ryton Street, Worksop, has voiced his concerns that the ‘barrage’ of parking wardens are going to drive him out of town.

The 40-year-old man, who does not wish to be named, took over the business in October last year, but now says if he had known about the parking situation he would not have taken on the venture.

Advertisement

Ryton Street is an adopted highway and fully falls under Nottinghamshire County Council’s responsibility for the enforcement of parking restrictions. The street is subject to a special access scheme to allow people with particular mobility difficulties to apply for a permit to park and drive their vehicles on the road between 8am and 6pm daily.

Cypriana fish and chip shop is complaining that the parking fines and permits on Ryton Street is destroying their business.

While the business owner has avoided parking fines by paying £4 a day in Central Avenue car park, his delivery driver has reportedly received a penalty, as well as several of his customers, who he says “90 per cent of the time” do not come back.

Advertisement

The businessman said: “I wish I’d never brought a business to the town as all I see is two or three traffic wardens all day every day ticketing customers in my shop and other shops on the street.

“Several food businesses on the street rely on passing trade however, no cars can park on this street without a permit, so businesses don't get any drive in trade.

Advertisement

Nottinghamshire County Council is responsible for the enforcement of parking restrictions on Ryton Street.

“We as business owners have no right even to park on Ryton Street. The signs are clear but not big enough, and some elderly disabled drivers fall foul of the rule.

Advertisement

“Town is empty and looks very bad with empty shops, and people are put off by having to pay fines out just for popping into an off-licence.

“You would think the council would encourage people into the town, and not discourage new business owners.”

Advertisement

Gary Wood, head of highways and transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Supporting local businesses is important to us and we would be happy to meet the owner of Cypriana Fish Bar on site to discuss the matter further and see if there is anything we can do to help.

Ryton Street is home to many food businesses.

Advertisement

“Much of the parking on Ryton Street in Worksop is reserved for Special Access Permit holders who have severe mobility issues and may not be able to access services easily.

“Parking enforcement takes place regularly in this area to make sure that spaces are kept clear for those with Special Access Permits.”

Advertisement