The team at Force Contracting Services, a civil engineering contractor, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new state-of-the-art office in High Grounds Way, Rhodesia.

Managing director Ben Layden and his team were joined by Bassetlaw District Council chairman Madelaine Richardson, Nottinghamshire County Councillor Sybil Fielding, and District Councillor Neil Sanders to cut the ribbon.

The building of the new office first began in 2017 in a bid to expand their premises and in turn grow their company.

Now it has concluded, the company, which currently employs 25 members of staff, is inviting 20 new apprentices and college leavers aged 18 and over to join the firm.

Mike Wadey, recruitment director, said: “We’re really excited about this new office space. It will give us plenty of chances to offer opportunities to young people in the Worksop area interested in a career in civil engineering.

“Please get in touch by dropping us a call or an email.”

All new recruits will be given practical training and experience to get a CSCS card, as well as a 360 dumper ticket.

FCS was formed in 2007 by managing director Ben Layden, an ex-serviceman from Carlton in Lindrick.

Fifteen years later, with the help of his staff, including family members in Carlton in Lindrick and Langold, he now manages a multi-million pound turnover company which is continuing to grow.

The company has branches in development, civil engineering, nuclear and rail and has worked all over the country and parts of Europe.

This includes working with firms such as Network Rail, National Grid, Equans, Kier and HS2 to name a few.

FCS strives to become a prominent name in the district and is taking on a range of projects to invest in the community, including purchasing and refurbishing the Sherwood Ranger in Carlton in Lindrick.

Coun Madelaine Richardson said: “It was a privilege to attend the opening of Force Contracting. The staff are all very proud of what they have achieved moving from such a small building to the newly designed premises.

“It shows the pride that the company have in all the work they achieve all over the country with the satisfaction of having such a remarkable team working together.

“The professionalism when promoting the business is excellent and the opportunities for apprenticeship and employment in the area is insurmountable.

“Congratulations to all the workforce and the team on a fantastic business, enhancing the employment in the community of Worksop.”