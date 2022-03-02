Family business, Manfredi’s Ices, has won a gold medal and trophy at the National Ice Cream Championships 2022 run by the Ice Cream Alliance .

Manfredi’s Ices has beaten all other entrants in one of the most prestigious ice cream competitions in the country with a gold medal and trophy in the open class vanilla category, as well as a silver medal for their Lotus Biscoff in the open flavour class.

Robert Manfredi, joint-owner said it was a ‘fantastic result’.

Robert Manfredi and his mother Madge Manfredi.

“We are really proud to have won this award against some very good competition,” he said.

“We are fourth generation ice cream men, and the business has always been located in Worksop.

“We run a fleet of 20 ice cream vans in and around the local area and supply our ice cream to local restaurants.

“We have won numerous awards at the ICA competitions over the years, including winners of the Vanilla, Strawberry and Raspberry Ripple classes.”

The award came at the same time as the business, which established in 1905, started its new venture in its permanent home in The Canch Café, Worksop - where people can have get a taste of the award winning flavours.

Chief executive of ICA, Zelica Carr, said: “Congratulations to Robert, his brother Paul and all his team at Manfredi's Ices.

“The ice cream sector has had a challenging time over the last two years.

“Robert and his team show that the sector has overcome these challenges and has bounced back better than ever for 2022 and the future.”