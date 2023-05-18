Cooplands Bakery opened on Bridge Street in 2020 but the store will now shut-up-shop later this month along with 40 other stores around the country and one of its three main bakeries in Hull, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

The baked goods retailer said the move is part of a long-term bid to save the future of the company.

The bakery also has outlets at Celtic Point and at Prospect Precinct, near to Bassetlaw Hospital, neither of which is currently at risk of closure.

A view of Bridge Street in the town centre, where Cooplands Bakery (next to Halifax) will close on May 27.

However, the Bridge Street store will officially close its doors for the final time on Saturday, May 27.

A Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we have proposed some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth.

“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.”

As a vertically integrated company, Cooplands currently operates three production sites in Scarborough, Durham, and Hull which make a range of baked goods and deliver them to its shops daily.

The Hull site and 34 shops were bought out of administration following the collapse of bakery business Skeltons in 2007.

