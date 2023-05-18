Worksop bakery confirms closure by end of the month
A Worksop town centre bakery has confirmed it will close its doors next week after just over two years of trading.
Cooplands Bakery opened on Bridge Street in 2020 but the store will now shut-up-shop later this month along with 40 other stores around the country and one of its three main bakeries in Hull, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.
The baked goods retailer said the move is part of a long-term bid to save the future of the company.
The bakery also has outlets at Celtic Point and at Prospect Precinct, near to Bassetlaw Hospital, neither of which is currently at risk of closure.
However, the Bridge Street store will officially close its doors for the final time on Saturday, May 27.
A Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we have proposed some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth.
“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.”
As a vertically integrated company, Cooplands currently operates three production sites in Scarborough, Durham, and Hull which make a range of baked goods and deliver them to its shops daily.
The Hull site and 34 shops were bought out of administration following the collapse of bakery business Skeltons in 2007.
The deal almost doubled Cooplands’ estate to 77 shops.