Work begins on next phase of housing development in Worksop

Jones Homes has commenced work on phase four of the 171 home Gateford Park development, off Churchill Way in Gateford, where the developer has already completed more than 80 homes within the first three phases of construction.

The new phase of the scheme will bring four new house types to the development: the three-bedroom semi-detached Baycliffe and Birch; and the four-bedroom detached Bentley and Barbridge.

Jones Homes is also providing funding of £577,000 for local services and infrastructure through the Community Infrastructure Levy.

An artist's impression of one of the homes at the new development.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “The latest phase of construction work at Gateford Park provides an excellent opportunity for house-hunters to secure a high-quality new-build house in an attractive and convenient location on the edge of Worksop.

“A flourishing community is already forming at Gateford Park, with almost 70 homes now occupied.

"The development offers buyers the best of both worlds, combining a peaceful location next to open countryside just two miles from the town centre with good connections to the M1 and A1.”

There is currently a mix of three, and four-bedroom homes for sale at Gateford Park, with prices starting from £229,995.

For more information, call 01909 570063 or visit jones-homes.co.uk.