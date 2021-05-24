Costa drive-thru confirmed for development site in Worksop

The new branch is destined for a site featuring multiple proposed leisure outlets near Sainsbury’s at Highgrounds Road, with Costa obtaining permission from Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee earlier this month.

It is not yet known when the new Costa drive-thru will open to the public, although building works are already underway.

Building work near Sainsbury's, Highgrounds, Worksop.

A Costa spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have secured a planning application for a Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store in Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

"We are unable to share any further details at this time.”