Costa drive-thru confirmed for development site in Worksop

Costa Coffee has confirmed it will build a new drive-thru store in Worksop.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:50 pm

The new branch is destined for a site featuring multiple proposed leisure outlets near Sainsbury’s at Highgrounds Road, with Costa obtaining permission from Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee earlier this month.

It is not yet known when the new Costa drive-thru will open to the public, although building works are already underway.

Building work near Sainsbury's, Highgrounds, Worksop.

A Costa spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have secured a planning application for a Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store in Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

"We are unable to share any further details at this time.”

