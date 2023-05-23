On Saturday May 20, Retford Big Market Day attracted the crowds once again, with shoppers queuing at the Farmers Market with Redhill Farm Free Range Pork as popular as ever. Goachers had some delicious traditionally-grown local strawberries, and Death by Fudge provided some very tempting tasty treats.

The free entertainment this month was provided by the Hula-Hoop Megastructure giving children the chance to build and have fun.

Shoppers also enjoyed a guest appearance by bagpiper, Connor Cooley.

The Hula-Hoop Megastructure team v2 at Retford Big Market Day

The Craft Market was open from in the Buttermarket and refreshments were provided by the Girlguiding team as well as some crafts, books, and charity tombolas.

Across town Beer Under the Clock celebrated its second anniversary of award-winning beer excellence.

The next Retford Big Market Day will take place on Saturday June 17, when there will be the return of Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show.

Farmers Market at Retford Big Market Day

Retford Business Forum (RBF) supports the Retford Big Market Days in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

