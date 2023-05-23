News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Sun shines on crowds at Retford Big Market Day

A bagpiper and hula hoop fun were just some of the attractions that shoppers enjoyed at the latest Retford Big Market Day.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday May 20, Retford Big Market Day attracted the crowds once again, with shoppers queuing at the Farmers Market with Redhill Farm Free Range Pork as popular as ever. Goachers had some delicious traditionally-grown local strawberries, and Death by Fudge provided some very tempting tasty treats.

The free entertainment this month was provided by the Hula-Hoop Megastructure giving children the chance to build and have fun.

Shoppers also enjoyed a guest appearance by bagpiper, Connor Cooley.

The Hula-Hoop Megastructure team v2 at Retford Big Market DayThe Hula-Hoop Megastructure team v2 at Retford Big Market Day
The Hula-Hoop Megastructure team v2 at Retford Big Market Day
Most Popular

The Craft Market was open from in the Buttermarket and refreshments were provided by the Girlguiding team as well as some crafts, books, and charity tombolas.

Read More
IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy antique valuations by Flog It TV star at grand openi...

Across town Beer Under the Clock celebrated its second anniversary of award-winning beer excellence.

The next Retford Big Market Day will take place on Saturday June 17, when there will be the return of Professor Paul Temple’s Punch & Judy Show.

Farmers Market at Retford Big Market DayFarmers Market at Retford Big Market Day
Farmers Market at Retford Big Market Day

Retford Business Forum (RBF) supports the Retford Big Market Days in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

The free entertainment this month was provided by the Hula-Hoop MegastructureThe free entertainment this month was provided by the Hula-Hoop Megastructure
The free entertainment this month was provided by the Hula-Hoop Megastructure
Related topics:Farmers Market