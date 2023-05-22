News you can trust since 1895
IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy antique valuations by Flog It TV star at grand opening of Worksop's Carlton House

Shoppers supported the grand reopening of Workop’s Carlton House as an antiques, vintage arts and crafts centre.

By Kate Mason
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:01 BST

New owner Ben Rhodes raised £700 for the Born Free Foundation and £140 for The League of Friends of Bassetlaw Hospital at the event.

TV antiques expert James Lewis of Bamfords cut the ribbon at 12.30pm and gave antique valuations in exchange for donations to the charities.

Ben Rhodes said: “A big thank you to James Lewis for valuing all afternoon and the Charter House Mayor for attending. It was a very busy afternoon with lovely food supplied by the Chocolate Orange tearoom. Many people turned up to support and join in despite having a massive sink hole outside.”

A new start for the popular Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre.

A new start for the popular Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre.

The Grand opening of Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre. James Lewis provided valuations at the event

The Grand opening of Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre. James Lewis provided valuations at the event

James Lewis provided valuations at the grand opening event, pictured with new owner Ben Rhodes

James Lewis provided valuations at the grand opening event, pictured with new owner Ben Rhodes

The Grand opening of Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre.

The Grand opening of Carlton House as an antiques, vintage, arts and crafts centre.

