IN PICTURES: Shoppers enjoy antique valuations by Flog It TV star at grand opening of Worksop's Carlton House

New owner Ben Rhodes raised £700 for the Born Free Foundation and £140 for The League of Friends of Bassetlaw Hospital at the event.

TV antiques expert James Lewis of Bamfords cut the ribbon at 12.30pm and gave antique valuations in exchange for donations to the charities.

Ben Rhodes said: “A big thank you to James Lewis for valuing all afternoon and the Charter House Mayor for attending. It was a very busy afternoon with lovely food supplied by the Chocolate Orange tearoom. Many people turned up to support and join in despite having a massive sink hole outside.”