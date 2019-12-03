Shoppers pull together for Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal

Shoppers have helped to raise vital funds for those hit by the devastating recent floods.

The generous shoppers have raised over £750 for the Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal, after Morrisons organised bucket collections in their Worksop and Retford stores.

The Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal is being administered by Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and is in response to the widespread flooding that has affected areas of Bassetlaw including Worksop, Retford and Shireoaks.

This appeal will support families and local people who have been displaced from their homes and had their properties damaged by the flood waters.

Victoria Brooks, Community Champion at Worksop and Retford Morrisons said: “Many of the residents affected are customers of the stores; Morrisons pride ourselves on helping the local community in many different ways. Our customers and colleagues have been very generous with their donations and I would like to thank them all. We will continue to support wherever we can.”

Councillor Debbie Merryweather, Chair of Bassetlaw District Council said: “This is a fantastic response by Morrisons and their customers and I would like to thank them for their generosity. The recent flooding is devastating and this appeal will support families and people that have been affected.”

Annie Parry, from BCVS said: “Thanks to Morrisons and their customers for this considerable donation. It will make a significant difference to the local people affected by the recent flooding and demonstrates the strength of community spirit here in Bassetlaw”

Anybody wishing to donate to the Bassetlaw Flood Relief Appeal can do so via their website.